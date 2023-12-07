West Africa court refuses to recognize Niger’s junta, rejects request to lift coup sanctions

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — West Africa’s top court has rejected a request by Niger’s junta for a lifting of coup-related sanctions imposed by its neighbors. The court based in the Nigerian capital of Abuja has ruled that the junta is unconstitutional and therefore lacks the authority to make such a request. The ruling could further complicate efforts to resolve the political crisis in Niger and return the country to civilian rule following the coup in July. Niger’s neighbors sanctioned the country in a bid to reverse the coup, but the junta has sought to consolidate its power and challenged the sanctions at the regional court.

