Voting rights groups push for answers from Mississippi election officials about ballot shortages

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Voting rights groups say election officials in Mississippi’s largest county have failed to provide enough information about the problems that led to polling precincts running out of ballots. The coalition of statewide and national civil rights organizations has requested meetings and more details about why Hinds County Election Commissioners ordered the wrong ballots. The mishap led to ballot shortages at several polling locations on the day the state was deciding a competitive governor’s race and a full slate of down-ballot races. Voting groups have requested documents they say could reveal more about what caused the ballot shortages and how officials responded.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

