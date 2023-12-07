Von Miller declines to comment on domestic assault allegations after returning to Bills practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker a week after turning himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Miller simply shook his head no and said “not today” when approached by reporters in the first instance he’s made himself available since being charged in a warrant for domestic violence. Miller returned to practice after having a previously scheduled veteran rest day on Wednesday. The Bills are letting the legal process play out in allowing Miller to practice and continue playing. Buffalo returns from its bye week off and will play at Kansas City on Sunday.

