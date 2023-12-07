Man fires shots outside Jewish temple in upstate New York as Hanukkah begins, no one injured

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a man fired a shotgun twice outside a Jewish temple in upstate New York, then said “Free Palestine” as he was taken into custody. Gov. Kathy Hochul said no one was injured in the episode Thursday afternoon, which took place hours before the start of Hanukkah. Police say the shots were fired outside of Temple Israel just before 2 p.m., and that a 28-year-old suspect was in custody. A call seeking comment was made to the temple. The episode took place amid rising fears of antisemitism worldwide and fallout from Israel’s intensifying war in Gaza, which faces heightened criticism for the mounting Palestinian death toll.

