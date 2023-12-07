Mexico City rattled by moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City residents regaining composure after the capital was rattled by a moderate magnitude earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred Thursday at about 2:03 pm local time at a spot near Chiautla de Tapia, a rural village locate almost 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of Mexico City. Acting Mayor Martí Batres said there were no immediate reports of any damages. The tremor set off the Mexico City earthquake alarm system and people left the office buildings on the city’s downtown Reforma boulevard and gathered outside on the sidewalks.

