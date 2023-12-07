Maternal mortality rate is much higher for Black women than white women in Mississippi, study says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Black people make up about 38% of Mississippi’s population. But a new study says Black women were four times more likely to die of causes directly related to pregnancy than white women in the state in 2020. The study was done by a Maternal Mortality Review Committee and published Wednesday by the state health department. The committee leaders, Dr. Michelle Owens and Dr. Courtney Mitchell, say steps must be taken to improve outcomes. One recommendation is Medicaid expansion. The committee found 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in Mississippi between 2016 and 2020 were considered preventable. And cardiovascular disease and hypertension remain top contributors to maternal mortality.

