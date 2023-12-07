Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda says he’ll seek reelection in 2024 for another 5-year term

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s president says he will seek reelection for another five-year term as the leader of the Baltic nation that’s a member of the European Union and NATO. President Gitanas Nauseda announced on Thursday his intention to run as a candidate in next year’s presidential election. He spoke at a news conference in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. The 59-year-old former economist and banker has served as Lithuania’s head of state since 2019. He said he was “determined and committed” to continue in the post. The country’s president is elected in a popular vote.

