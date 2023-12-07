Investment banks to put $10 billion into projects aimed at interconnecting South America

SAO PAULO (AP) — Four investment banks have announced during a meeting of leaders of trade bloc Mercosur they will put $10 billion for infrastructure works aiming to better connect South America. Potential projects that could receive funds include ports, airports, roads, electricity transmission lines, railways, and others. The “Routes for South American Integration” initiative was launched in Rio de Janeiro with host Brazil introducing a plan with more 120 projects that could better connect the region, including many in the country’s north bordering Venezuela, Guyana, French Guyana and Suriname.

