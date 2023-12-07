Greek policeman severely injured in attack by fans during Athens volleyball match

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek policeman has been severely injured as a mob of volleyball fans poured out of an Athens arena and attacked riot police outside. State ERT television says a flare shot by a fan severed an artery in the thigh of the 30-year-old officer Thursday night. ERT says the officer is reported in critical condition at a hospital. The violence occurred during a volleyball match between crosstown rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos. The game was abandoned when the fighting erupted outside. ERT says about 150 people left the arena during the game to attack riot police stationed outside with flares, gasoline bombs and stones, and then returned to the venue. Security had been high for the game as the two clubs’ supporters have a history of intense rivalry.

