Families press for inspector general investigation of Army reservist who killed 18

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A survivor and family members of those killed in the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history are pressing for the Army inspector general to obtain answers from about the gunman’s mental health and hospitalization. The group met privately with each member of Maine’s congressional delegation on Thursday to press for the independent investigation. The gunman, an Army reservist, was hospitalized last summer, and the Army restricted his access to weapons before he returned to Maine. All told, 18 people were killed and 13 wounded on Oct. 25, in Lewiston, Maine. The gunman died by suicide.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.