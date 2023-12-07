Census Bureau wants to change how it asks about disabilities. Some advocates don’t like it

The U.S. Census Bureau wants to change how it asks people about disabilities, and some advocates don’t like where things are heading. They say the proposed changes will artificially reduce their numbers by almost half, even as more people are living with new conditions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Census Bureau officials say the revised approach on its most comprehensive survey of U.S. life will conform to international standards. They say disabilities occur across a continuum rather than as a stark choice. But advocates say they weren’t consulted enough on the changes. If given final approval, the changes to the American Community Survey questions would be implemented in 2025.

