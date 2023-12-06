Proposal to create new tier for big-money college sports is just a start, NCAA president says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA president Charlie Baker says his proposal to allow the most highly resourced schools in Division I to pay athletes through a trust fund is just a starting point. He says he is tying to shift the NCAA to be more proactive than reactive. Baker spoke during an appearance at the Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletic Forum. On Monday, Baker laid forth an aggressive and potentially groundbreaking vision for a new NCAA subdivision at the very top of college sports in a letter he sent to the more than 350 Division I schools.

