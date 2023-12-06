Pop-up toy drive overflows with donations to Toys for Tots and the Unite Shoppe

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a toy drive and a dance party Sunday in Goleta and Santa Barbara.

At four locations, Thomas Towing and the Los Amigos Mix show rolled up with colorful characters and big boxes to collect toys.

A DJ sounded off with the announcement "this is our fourth annual pop up toy drive. This is Thomas Towing and the Los Amigos Mix show, we've been at it since 10 a.m.!"

They put the word out in advance on social media sites and pulled up on a set schedule. The trucks arrived at the Target parking lot in Goleta, Dave's Drip House Ice Cream Shop on Turnpike, at Big 5 on upper State Street and in the Rite Aid lot on Milpas Street.

Many shoppers in the area came out with a toy or pulled up with bags of toys and gifts for the collection.

The toys all go to the Unity Shoppe for distribution throughout the holiday season.

The annual Unity Telethon will be on NewsChannel 3 Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to raise money for toys, food and programs to help the community year-round.