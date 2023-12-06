Oregon power company to pay nearly $300 million to settle latest lawsuit over 2020 wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Electricity utility PacifiCorp will pay $299 million to settle a lawsuit brought by about 220 customers who were harmed by devastating wildfires in southern Oregon in 2020. The Oregonian reports that the settlement announced Tuesday comes after the utility lost a similar lawsuit in June for wildfires in other parts of the state. PacifiCorp has faced several lawsuits from property owners other others who say the utility negligently failed to shut off power during a major windstorm, and that its power lines were responsible for the fires. The fires were among the worst natural disasters in Oregon’s history. They killed nine people and destroyed upward of 5,000 homes and other structures.

