Michael Urie keeps the laughter going as he stars in a revival of Broadway ‘Spamalot’

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Urie has a very hard job this winter: Not cracking up when he’s not supposed to on Broadway. The former “Ugly Betty” and current “Shrinking” star is in a revival of the madcap medieval musical “Spamalot” and that means regular silliness from his co-stars. You can sympathize with Urie since “Spamalot” is built on shenanigans that includes a group of knights fond of shrubbery, a singing and dancing plague victim, flatulent Frenchmen and killer rabbits. He’s joined by a cast that includes theater stars Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, Ethan Slater and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Taran Killam.

