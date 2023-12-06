Biden’s campaign will not commit yet to participating in general election debates in 2024

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s campaign is not yet committing to general election debates next year. The comment on Wednesday by one of his top campaign leaders was the latest sign that a staple of modern White House campaigns may not be in play in 2024. Quentin Fulks, Biden’s top deputy campaign manager, told reporters that the president’s reelection campaign would “look at the schedule” that the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates released last month but that the focus for now is on assembling a national campaign footprint. Donald Trump has skipped the Republican primary debates but has said he would debate next fall if he is nominated.

