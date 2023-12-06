2024 Salzburg festival lineup includes new productions of ‘Der Idiot’ and ‘The Gambler’

New productions of Mieczysław’ Weinberg’s “Der Idiot” and Sergei Prokofiev’s “The Gambler” will highlight next summer’s Salzburg Festival. The festival will include 172 performances from July 19 to Aug. 31 plus 33 youth programs. The lineup was announced Wednesday by Markus Hinterhäuser, the artistic director since 2016. There will be new stagings of Offenbach’s “Les Contes d’Hoffmann (The Tales of Hoffmann)” and Mozart’s “La Clemenza di Tito” along with a revival of Romeo Castellucci’s 2021 staging of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” Last summer’s festival sold 98.5% of tickets and attracted more than 241,000 visitors from 79 nations.

By The Associated Press

