Who’s running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates

The 2024 Republican presidential primary field has narrowed. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum dropped out of the race on Monday. The remaining GOP candidates are former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Trump maintains a massive lead in polling heading into the first voting contests early next year. Burgum qualified for the first two presidential debates but missed the third debate and appeared on the verge of not making the stage for the fourth debate, set for Wednesday in Alabama.

