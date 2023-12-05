St. Louis prosecutor who replaced progressive says he’s ‘enforcing the laws’ in first 6 months

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecution of violent crime in St. Louis is up sharply since a new circuit attorney was appointed in May to replace an embattled progressive prosecutor, according to information released Tuesday. Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore says his office has prosecuted 45% more cases than in the same six-month period of 2022, when Kim Gardner was in the role of St. Louis’ top prosecutor. Gore says his office also has made a dent in a backlog of pending criminal cases by resolving about 2,500 of them — mostly violent crimes. Gardner resigned under pressure in May. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gore, a Democrat, to fill her job.

