French lawmakers approve bill to ban disposable e-cigarettes to protect youth drawn to their flavors

PARIS (AP) — France’s National Assembly has unanimously approved a bill to ban single-use, disposable electronic cigarettes, in an attempt to protect young people drawn to their flavors and mitigate the environmental impacts of the disposable products known as “puffs.” Lawmakers adopted the bill by 104 votes in favor, zero against. It will then move to the Senate where it is expected to be adopted as well. It could go into effect by September 2024. Disposable e-cigarettes are small, battery-powered devices that are especially popular among teenagers for their sweet flavors. The UK, Ireland, and Germany are considering similar measures. New Zealand and Australia have already implemented restrictions.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.