Atmospheric river brings heavy rain, flooding and warm winter temperatures to the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rain, flooding and warm winter temperatures to the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flood warning for parts of western Washington state. The agency reported that rainfall records were shattered in some areas of the Olympic Peninsula. Washington and Oregon officials have urged drivers to use caution as standing water and flooding affect roadways. The wet weather conditions have also brought warm temperatures to parts of the region. Daily rainfall records were broken in Seattle on Monday after the city received 1.5 inches of rain, said Kirby Cook, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service’s office in Seattle.

