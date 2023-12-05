At least 16 dead and 12 injured as passenger bus falls off ravine in central Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say at least 16 people have been killed and 12 others injured when a passenger bus lost control while negotiating a downhill road curve in a central mountain village and plunged into a deep ravine. Eight of the wounded in the accident, which happened Tuesday afternoon in the province of Antique, were in critical condition at a local hospital. The air-conditioned bus came from the nearby province of Iloilo and was negotiating the accident-prone mountain road when the driver, who was among those killed, lost control. The bus smashed onto a concrete railing then fell into the ravine.

