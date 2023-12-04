Skip to Content
UN agency cites worrying warming trend as COP28 summit grapples with curbing climate change

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.N. weather agency is reporting that glaciers shrank more than ever from 2011 and 2020 and the Antarctic ice sheet lost 75 percent more compared to the previous ten years, as it released its latest stark report about the fallout on the planet from climate change. The World Meteorological Organization served up more evidence of what most scientists already know – the Earth is heating – on Tuesday, but this time looking at the trend over a longer period with its latest Decadal State of the Climate report.

