Minnesota prosecutors won’t charge officers in the death of a man who drowned after fleeing police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — No police officers will face criminal charges in the death of a man who fled a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburbs last year. Khalil Azad’s death was ruled an accidental drowning. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Monday her office found no evidence of inappropriate behavior by law enforcement. Azad’s body was found in July 2022 on the shore of Crystal Lake, two days after he fled on foot from police who stopped him on suspicion of drunken driving. Activists suggested he was bitten by police dogs and beaten by officers. The investigation found no evidence of that.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.