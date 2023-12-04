France’s parliament considers a ban on single-use e-cigarettes

PARIS (AP) — The French parliament is considering a ban on single-use, disposable electronic cigarettes that are popular with teenagers for their sweet flavors and are under scrutiny as a new source of trash. The legislation aims to protect the health of youths and mitigate the environmental impacts of the increasingly popular disposable products known as “puffs.” The National Assembly is expected to vote on the measure Monday night. If passed, it would move to the Senate, and could go into effect by September 2024. The initiative aligns with a global trend, with the UK, Ireland, and Germany considering similar measures. New Zealand and Australia already have implemented restrictions.

