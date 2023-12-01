More than 30 people are trapped under rubble after collapse at a mine in Zambia, minister says

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — A government minister says more than 30 people are trapped under rubble at an open-pit mine in Zambia after part of a waste pile was thought to have collapsed on them. Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said Friday that it happened in the city of Chingola, in Zambia’s copperbelt, about 400 kilometers north of the capital, Lusaka. He said rescue teams were at the site but had not yet retrieved anyone from the rubble. Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe said it wasn’t clear exactly how many people were under the rubble.

