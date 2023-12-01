Israeli survivors of the Oct. 7 music festival attack seek to cope with trauma at a Cyprus retreat

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — Dozens of young Israeli men and women who survived the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre at a rave party in southern Israel have been taking part in support sessions to help deal with their trauma at a retreat in Cyprus. Tomer Bassis and Eyal Sirota were among the latest group who traveled to Cyprus for a five-day retreat this week. They were taught breathing techniques and shared “everything with each other” in sessions that were complemented with yoga, meditation, reflexology, massage and acupuncture. Before heading back to Israel on Thursday, they were treated to a festive meal at Cyprus’ Jewish Community Center in the southern coastal town of Larnaca.

