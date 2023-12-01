70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world’s oldest new mothers. Safina Namukwaya, gave birth to a boy and a girl via cesarean section at the hospital in the capital, Kampala, where she had been receiving in vitro fertilization treatment, said a hospital spokesman. Namukwaya is the oldest woman to deliver a baby at the Women’s Hospital International Facility Center, whose proprietor is a prominent gynecologist in the East African region. The hospital specializes in helping couples who struggle to have children.