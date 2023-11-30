Six West Virginia jail employees indicted in connection with death of incarcerated man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five former correctional officers in West Virginia have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the 2022 death of a man at a regional jail. The inmate was allegedly beaten while handcuffed and restrained both in an interview room and later in a jail cell. The U.S. Justice Department said all five officers, as well as a former lieutenant, are also charged with trying to cover up their actions. The indictments announced Thursday in West Virginia’s southern U.S. District Court come weeks after two different West Virginia corrections officers pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy charge stemming from the fatal beating of the same inmate, 37-year-old Quantez Burks.

