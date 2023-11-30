Protesters shove their way into congress of Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon, toss smoke bomb

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The legislature of the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon says protesters broke through doors, took over the floor of the state congress and launched a smoke bomb. The chaotic scene came after the state legislature named an interim governor to take the place of Gov. Samuel García, who took a leave of absence to pursue a run for the presidency in Mexico’s June 2 elections. García wanted someone from his Citizen’s Movement party to replace him, but the legislature named someone else. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended García Thursday, saying other parties hated him.

