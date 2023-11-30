Police searching for two people accused in FBI agent carjacking in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police are searching for two people after an FBI agent was carjacked in Washington D.C., as the nation’s capital copes with a spike in carjackings. Investigators offered a reward of up to $10,000 Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the pair accused of stealing the car at gunpoint as the agent exited the vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The two drove off in the FBI vehicle, which was found less than an hour later. The bureau’s Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department’s carjacking task force are investigating. Carjackings in the nation’s capital have more than doubled this year, and recent victims include a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates and a U.S. Congressman.

