Rights of Dane convicted of murdering a journalist on sub were not violated in prison, court rules

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish court has ruled that the human rights of a Danish man who was convicted of murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine were not violated as he had claimed. In 2018, Peter Madsen was sentenced to life in prison for killing a 30-year-old freelance reporter, after bringing her aboard his homemade submarine. There, he tortured and killed her before dismembering her body and dumped it at sea. Madsen had sued a southern Denmark prison where he is incarcerated, over a ban on visits, exchanging letters and making telephone calls without permission. In its ruling, a local district court said Thursday it was not a breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.

