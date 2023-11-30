Former ambassador and Republican politician sues to block Tennessee voting law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Ambassador to Poland and longtime Republican politician Victor Ashe is suing Tennessee election officials over a state law he claims is so vague that he could be prosecuted for voting in a Republican primary. The rarely-invoked 1972 law requires primary voters to be “bona fide” party members or willing to “declare allegiance” to the party. Lawmakers voted this year to require warning signs about the law at polling places. The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday says Tennessee voters don’t register by party and what it means to be a bona fide party member is unclear. They say the vagueness could intimidate legitimate voters.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.