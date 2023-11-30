Eyeing 2024, Michigan Democrats expand voter registration and election safeguards in the swing state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a package of bills adding more protections for election workers and allowing 16-year-olds to register before they can legally vote at 18. Thursday’s ceremony in Detroit also included legislation that will automatically register individuals to vote when they are released from incarceration. Advocacy groups say Michigan will be the first state in the nation to implement such legislation. The changes steered by Michigan Democrats come ahead of a 2024 presidential election that could once again hinge on the results of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

