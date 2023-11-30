Ex of man charged with shooting Palestinian students had police remove his gun from her home in 2013
By LISA RATHKE
Associated Press
Syracuse, New York, police say an ex-girlfriend of the man charged with recently shooting and wounding three college students of Palestinian descent in Vermont asked officers 10 years ago to remove his gun from her home. According to a summary of the police report, she said the couple had split up, she had a history of domestic violence with Jason Eaton and she didn’t want the gun in her home. The 48-year-old Eaton was arrested on Sunday on three counts of attempted murder. Authorities say he shot and seriously wounded three students as they were walking Saturday. Eaton has pleaded not guilty. Authorities are investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime.