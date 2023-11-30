Cities must replace harmful lead pipes within 10 years under new Biden administration plan

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed the strongest overhaul of lead in drinking water rules in more than three decades. If finalized, it would force most utilities to replace lead water pipes within 10 years. There are more than 9 million lead pipes still in the ground in the United States and they are typically the biggest source of lead in drinking water. Lead is particularly dangerous to young children. It lowers IQ scores, damages their development and can increase blood pressure in adults. The EPA proposal would also force utilities to act more quickly to reduce lead levels and improve how they test for lead.

