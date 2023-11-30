Argentina won’t join BRICS as scheduled, says member of Milei’s transition team

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina will not be joining the BRICS bloc of developing economies next year as scheduled, a senior official in President-elect Javier Milei’s team said. Diana Mondino, who Milei picked as foreign minister once he is sworn into office, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that “We will not join the BRICS.” The move appears to be a preview of the drastic shift in foreign policy that will be implemented in Argentina once right-wing populist Milei takes office.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.