Argentina won’t join BRICS as scheduled, says member of Milei’s transition team
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina will not be joining the BRICS bloc of developing economies next year as scheduled, a senior official in President-elect Javier Milei’s team said. Diana Mondino, who Milei picked as foreign minister once he is sworn into office, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that “We will not join the BRICS.” The move appears to be a preview of the drastic shift in foreign policy that will be implemented in Argentina once right-wing populist Milei takes office.