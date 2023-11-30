After hearing, judge mulls extending pause on John Oates’ sale of stake in business with Daryl Hall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawsuit by Daryl Hall over John Oates’ plan to sell his share of the Hall & Oates duo’s joint venture without the other’s permission has gone in front of a judge. The jurist in Nashville said Thursday he will decide later in the day whether to keep pausing the deal. Hall has called it the “ultimate partnership betrayal.” A court declaration by Hall says the venture in question, Whole Oats Enterprises LLP, includes Hall & Oates trademarks, personal name and likeness rights, record royalty income and website and social media assets. An attorney for Oates says the musician proceeded as he was allowed under their business agreement.

