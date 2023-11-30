A new study says about half of Nicaragua’s population wants to emigrate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new study says that about half of Nicaragua’s population of 6.2 million want to leave their homeland because of a mix of economic decline and repression from President Daniel Ortega’s government. The study said that 23% considered themselves “very prepared” to emigrate. The results of the AmericasBarometer study “The Pulse of Democracy in the Americas” also showed that about 32% of people in Latin American countries want to migrate. Nicaraguans said Thursday that a combination of insufficient salaries and jobs makes it impossible to get ahead.

