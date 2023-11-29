Vice President Harris will attend COP28 climate conference in Dubai

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will join the United States delegation at the upcoming United Nations conference on climate change in Dubai. Her attendance appears to be hastily arranged since her staff recently said she had no plans to go. President Joe Biden will not be going to the annual conference after attending the previous two. The summit, known as COP28, is an opportunity for world leaders to assess their progress on fighting climate change. Special envoy John Kerry, climate adviser Ali Zaidi and clean energy adviser John Podesta are also going to Dubai.

