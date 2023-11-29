UK’s Sunak ramps up criticism of Greek leader in Parthenon Marbles spat

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has escalated his war of words with the leader of Greece. Sunak accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday of trying to “grandstand” over the disputed Parthenon Marbles and breaking a promise to the U.K. government. The two European allies have been at loggerheads since Sunak called off a scheduled Monday meeting with Mitsotakis hours before it was due to start. Mitsotakis, meanwhile, said the dispute had helped to draw international attention to Greece’s claim to the artifacts, which were taken from Athens two centuries ago and are on display in the British Museum.

