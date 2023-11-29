Ukraine insists it sees no sign of NATO war fatigue even as fighting and weapons supplies stall

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister insists that NATO allies are showing no sign of war fatigue and remain committed to helping his country defend itself against Russia. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also told The Associated Press that President Vladimir Putin is miscalculating if he sees any value in keeping his forces in Ukraine at least until presidential elections in the United States in late 2024. More than 650 days into the war, fighting between Russia and Ukraine has bogged down. Ukraine’s Western backers struggle to provide enough weapons and ammunition. Still, Kuleba says that they understand “Ukraine has to win” so NATO troops don’t have to fight Russia in the future.

By LORNE COOK and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

