Total GivingTuesday donations were flat this year, but 10% fewer people participated in the day
By THALIA BEATY
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The nonprofit organization GivingTuesday estimates that donors gave $3.1 billion this year on what has become one of the most important fundraising dates for U.S. nonprofits, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Donations on GivingTuesday this year were up $20 million more than what was donated last year, or a 0.6% increase before adjusting for inflation. GivingTuesday makes the estimate by drawing on data from donor management software companies, donation platforms, payment processors and donor advised funds. Woodrow Rosenbaum, GivingTuesday’s chief data office, said the results also show a reliance on fewer, larger donor, which is a concerning sign for the nonprofit sector.