Residents in St. Croix sue government over water contaminated with lead and copper

Published 11:28 am

By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A group of residents have sued a public utility company in the U.S. Virgin Islands after authorities there reported finding high levels of lead and copper in the tap water on St. Croix. The class-action lawsuit is expected to be served in the coming days. It accuses the U.S. territory’s Water and Power Authority and Seven Seas Water Corporation of improper monitoring and failing to provide safe water, among other things. Andrew Smith, the public utility’s CEO, condemned the lawsuit on Wednesday and said officials have acted swiftly and are working to improve the water quality. The corporation did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The Associated Press

