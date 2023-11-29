Panama’s high court declares mining contract unconstitutional. Here is what happens next
By KATHIA MARTÍNEZ and JUAN ZAMORANO
Associated Press
PANAMA (AP) — In a historic ruling, Panama’s Supreme Court declared that legislation granting a mining concession to a subsidiary of Canadian mining company First Quantum Mineral was unconstitutional. The mine has been an important economic engine for the country. But the contract triggered protests that paralyzed the Central American nation for over a month, mobilizing a broad swath of Panamanian society, including Indigenous communities who said the mine was destroying key ecosystems they depend on.