Pakistan acquits ex-Premier Nawaz Sharif in a graft case. He’s now closer to running in elections

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has acquitted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a graft case, removing a major obstacle for him to run in parliamentary elections in February. The Islamabad High Court’s decision on Wednesday comes weeks after the court restored Sharif’s right to appeal a 2018 conviction in a case relating to the purchase of luxury apartments in London. Sharif returned to Pakistan in October after several years of self-exile abroad to avoid serving out a prison sentence on corruption charges. Sharif’s acquittal leaves him with only one more legal hurdle standing between him and an election run.

