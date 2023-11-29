NASCAR to include streaming in new 7-year media rights deal that welcomes Amazon, TNT and Max

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (AP) — NASCAR has added two new partners and streaming elements to a seven-year media rights deal that will run from 2025 through the 2031 season. The Cup Series will include existing partners Fox Sports and NBC while Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon have joined the package. Fox will get 14 Cup Series races annually in the first portion of the season, including the Daytona 500. From there, the next five Cup races will be on Amazon Prime Video, marking the first time in NASCAR history its top series will be exclusively streamed. Warner Bros. Discovery will take over after Amazon’s races and carry the next five races. Those will be simulcast on TNT and streamed on the Max service. NBC Sports will complete the season with the final 14 races.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.