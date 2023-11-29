Mississippi GOP challenges election night court order that kept polls open during ballot shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Republican Party has filed a petition challenging a court order that kept some polls in the state’s largest county open longer than usual on election night in November. The papers filed Tuesday come after ballot shortages in Hinds County sowed chaos and confusion on the evening of the statewide election. The Mississippi GOP is asking the state Supreme Court to dissolve a lower court order that kept polls open an extra hour as voters endured long lines and election officials scrambled to print ballots. The state GOP argues the chancery court lacked the authority to enter the order. If the petition is granted, it would not impact the election results.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

