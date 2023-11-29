Maine offers free university tuition to Lewiston shooting victims, families

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s public university system is offering free tuition to family members of those who died and to those who were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. The Lewiston Strong Tuition Waiver program covers more than 80 people. It includes those injured in the shooting and family members of those who were killed. The Oct. 25 shootings were the deadliest in the state and left 18 people dead after a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and a restaurant. The program was announced by Gov. Janet Mills, University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and trustees.

