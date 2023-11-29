Lawsuit seeks $5M for Black former delivery driver who says white men shot at him in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Black former delivery driver who says two white men shot into his work van and then pursued him in a chase in Mississippi has filed a new lawsuit against the men and his former employer, FedEx. This is the second suit on behalf of D’Monterrio Gibson, and it seeks at least $5 million. Gibson was not injured during the January 2022 encounter in Brookhaven. But the suit filed Nov. 20 in state court says he has anxiety. A FedEx spokesperson says Wednesday the company’s priority is employees’ safety, and FedEx denies the lawsuit’s allegations. A judge dismissed the first civil suit, saying it failed to make a viable claim in federal court.

